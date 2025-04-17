Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 first review: Hit or flop?

Mumbai: Kesari Chapter 2 is a new movie releasing on April 18. It stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is based on a real story from India’s freedom struggle.

Advance Bookings Begin with a Decent Start

The advance bookings have officially started. According to Sacnilk, the film sold over 4,000 tickets across 1,948 shows by 2 PM on April 16, collecting Rs. 12.65 lakh (excluding blocked seats). Delhi NCR is leading the pack in pre-sales, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

While the movie has already crossed Rs. 1.02 crore in total advance bookings, the response is being seen as decent rather than record-breaking, especially when compared to Akshay Kumar’s star power. Despite being one of Bollywood’s biggest stars after the Khans, the initial bookings are considered slightly below expectations.

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews

Many people who watched the movie early are praising it. Actor Rana Daggubati said the film is very powerful and emotional. He liked it so much that he wants to release it in Telugu too. Businessman Rahul Sharma said the movie touched his heart and should win a National Award. Former UN official Lakshmi Puri also praised Akshay’s strong performance and called the film an important tribute to freedom fighters.

Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you.



This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages.

We @SureshProdns… pic.twitter.com/Kxj5CHqNjL — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 12, 2025

Watching the screening of #KesariChapter2, half way though the movie and I didn’t even blink in the first half!



INCREDIBLE!



Take a bow @akshaykumar. Your finest yet!

Thank you @HardeepSPuri Sir for organising this.@ActorMadhavan @ananyapandayy @neelkantbakshi @kesari2 pic.twitter.com/hjyA4RSHob — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) April 15, 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 is a powerful, deeply moving and evocative cinematic ode to India's freedom movement and to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.



This gripping narrative that transports you into the middle of the courtroom where Akshay Kumar essaying the role of lawyer Sir C.… pic.twitter.com/TKqpQIgaZN — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 15, 2025

Just came out of a stirring watch — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. This #courtroom drama doesn’t just recount a little known historical event; it reawakens the spirit of unity that shaped our fight for freedom.



At the heart of the #narrative is Sir C.… pic.twitter.com/IoqVQkXDIH — Lakshmi M Puri (@lakshmiunwomen) April 15, 2025

We’ve all read about Jallianwala Bagh in history books, but nothing prepares you for the truth I witnessed today at the special screening of #Kesari2. I'm short of words for how deeply moved I am. This is content, deserving of a National Award. Brilliant performances by… — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) April 15, 2025

The director says the movie is important even today. It talks about truth, justice, and how fake news can hide real stories. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, which tells the real-life story of C. Sankaran Nair.

So hit or flop?

Considering the buzz surrounding the film, the glowing early reviews from popular personalities, and the overall positive pre-release vibe, it seems like Akshay Kumar is poised for a strong comeback. After a string of box office setbacks over the past couple of years, this project appears to be the one that could turn things around for him. If the current momentum is anything to go by, the film is well on its way to becoming a hit.