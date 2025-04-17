Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 first review: Hit or flop?

Mumbai: Kesari Chapter 2 is a new movie releasing on April 18. It stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is based on a real story from India’s freedom struggle.
Advance Bookings Begin with a Decent Start
The advance bookings have officially started. According to Sacnilk, the film sold over 4,000 tickets across 1,948 shows by 2 PM on April 16, collecting Rs. 12.65 lakh (excluding blocked seats). Delhi NCR is leading the pack in pre-sales, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.
While the movie has already crossed Rs. 1.02 crore in total advance bookings, the response is being seen as decent rather than record-breaking, especially when compared to Akshay Kumar’s star power. Despite being one of Bollywood’s biggest stars after the Khans, the initial bookings are considered slightly below expectations.
Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews
Many people who watched the movie early are praising it. Actor Rana Daggubati said the film is very powerful and emotional. He liked it so much that he wants to release it in Telugu too. Businessman Rahul Sharma said the movie touched his heart and should win a National Award. Former UN official Lakshmi Puri also praised Akshay’s strong performance and called the film an important tribute to freedom fighters.
The director says the movie is important even today. It talks about truth, justice, and how fake news can hide real stories. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, which tells the real-life story of C. Sankaran Nair.
So hit or flop?
Considering the buzz surrounding the film, the glowing early reviews from popular personalities, and the overall positive pre-release vibe, it seems like Akshay Kumar is poised for a strong comeback. After a string of box office setbacks over the past couple of years, this project appears to be the one that could turn things around for him. If the current momentum is anything to go by, the film is well on its way to becoming a hit.