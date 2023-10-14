Akshay Kumar’s latest movie goes for Oscars, deets inside

Mission Ranigunj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishna ,Pavan Malhotra along with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's latest movie goes for Oscars, deets inside
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj has earned around Rs 5 crore on box office as around Rs 23.25 crore net as per reports. The film, that hit the screens on October 6, has got mixed reviews.

Mission Ranigunj earned a handsome collection as films across the country were priced at Rs 99 almost and it is said it has led to an upswing in collections. And now, as per latest reports, the makers of the Mission Raniganj have also independently submitted the film to the Oscars.

Yes, you read it right, Akshay Kumar starrer film has been submitted for the Oscars by Pooja Entertainment and it is said that the film has an inspiring story which is why makers took this huge step.

The film is based on a true story and is related to coal miners. In the movie, mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill leads a challenging rescue mission to save 65 miners who are trapped in a flooded coal mine.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishna ,Pavan Malhotra along with Akshay Kumar. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Jaccky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Ajay kapoor and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

