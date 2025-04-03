Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, once known as the box office king, has faced a rough patch with a string of flops in recent years. However, with Kesari Chapter 2 set to release on April 18, the actor is hoping for a much-needed comeback. While his recent films may not have performed well, Akshay’s financial empire continues to thrive.

Akshay Kumar’s Net Worth in 2025

Despite a dip in box office success, Akshay Kumar’s net worth remains massive at an estimated Rs 2,500 crore, according to Hindustan Times and data available online. The actor has smartly diversified his income, investing in multiple businesses, production houses, and luxury assets.

Akshay Kumar’s Major Investments & Assets

1. Production Companies

Akshay owns Cape of Good Films, the banner behind hits like Rustom, Pad Man, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Sooryavanshi. He also launched Grazing Goat Pictures in 2011, which produced OMG – Oh My God!

2. Clothing Line

In 2023, he partnered with Myntra to launch his fashion brand Force IX, offering stylish apparel.

3. Kabaddi Team

Akshay co-owns the Khalsa Warriors, a team competing in the World Kabaddi League, joining the ranks of Bollywood stars investing in sports.

Luxury Lifestyle & Expensive Possessions

1. Properties he owns

Akshay’s lavish Rs 80 crore Mumbai bungalow is his primary residence, but his global properties include a private hill and multiple homes in Toronto, as well as a beachside villa in Mauritius.

2. Super luxury cars

His garage houses a Rolls Royce Phantom Rs 8.99-10.48 crore along with other high-end cars including Bentley and Porsche.

3. Private Jet

Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore, often spotted traveling in style.

While his recent movies may not have dominated the box office, Akshay Kumar’s business acumen and smart investments ensure that his financial status remains rock solid. With Kesari Chapter 2 on the horizon, fans are hoping he reclaims his Bollywood throne. Will 2025 be Akshay’s comeback year? Only time will tell!