Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 plot leaked on Reddit? Read here!

Mumbai: Following Adipurush, OMG 2 has quickly become the talk of the town. Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited film, whose teaser was released a few days ago, appears in serious difficulty with the censor board. Not only that, speculations are rife that the film’s plot has also been leaked.

OMG 2 Plot Leak

According to the latest reports, OMG 2 is about the education system and LGBTQ rights in general. As per a Reddit post that is going viral, fans will get to watch how Lord Shiva (Mahadev) descends to help everyone who is distressed by the circumstances.

According to the alleged plot, a college boy commits suicide, owing to all the bullying he has to endure for being gay. Deeply affected by the incident, the character portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, a dedicated professor, embarks on a transformative journey to advocate for the inclusion of comprehensive sexual education as a compulsory subject. He does this with the help of Lord Shiv (played by Akshay).

Netizens on Reddit praised the reported plot as promising. One netizen commented, “Plot looking good, but it will be good fuel for the boycott brigade. But it may even help the movie, like what happened with Pathan.” We know that the boycott brigade took huge objection to the orange-coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the movie.

‘A Baseless Rumour’

Speaking to HT, a source close to the movie rubbished the rumours and said there’s no truth in such reports. “The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports. While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours,” the source said.

OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam in the female lead role and is slated to hit the screens on August 11.