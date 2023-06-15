Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ release date out

The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023.

The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission.

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College, and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

‘The Great Indian Rescue’, which was earlier titled ‘Capsule Gill’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

