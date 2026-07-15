Al-Hind terror conspiracy case: Key accused gets 7-year term

Bengaluru: A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru has sentenced Mohammed Hanif Khan, a key accused in the Al-Hind terror conspiracy case, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 48,000. Hanif is the first accused to be convicted in the case, while trials against the remaining accused are continuing.

The NIA has filed charge sheets against 20 accused in connection with the conspiracy, all of whom are currently in judicial custody. According to investigators, the accused were part of a network inspired by the banned terrorist organisation ISIS (Daesh) and allegedly planned to establish its operational base in South India.

The agency alleged that Hanif participated in reconnaissance missions to identify secluded forest areas in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, including Shivanasamudra and Gundlupet, for setting up arms training camps and safe hideouts. Investigators said the group intended to train recruits and expand extremist activities in the region.

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The NIA also named Mehboob Pasha as the alleged mastermind of the conspiracy. He is accused of conducting secret meetings at his Gurappanapalya residence in Bengaluru, where plans were allegedly discussed to spread extremist ideology, trigger communal unrest and target selected individuals.

According to the investigation, Pasha supplied Hanif with two pistols and 60 live cartridges. Hanif allegedly also helped other accused evade arrest by arranging a rented vehicle for their travel from Bengaluru to West Bengal.

The case was initially registered by Bengaluru City Police on January 10, 2020, before being taken over by the NIA due to its national security implications. The conviction marks a significant development in the prosecution of the alleged terror module, while proceedings against the remaining accused continue before the Special NIA Court.