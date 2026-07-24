Al Jazeera cuts ties with 20 Gaza journalists after ceasefire: Report

Gaza Strip: Qatar-based news network and TV channel Al Jazeera has ended the contracts of more than 20 journalists, correspondents, cameramen and producers in the Gaza Strip following the October 2025 ceasefire, according to a report by Gaza 24 Live.

The report claims the media workers were dismissed without prior notice despite providing continuous frontline coverage throughout Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Those named include correspondents Mohammed Al Sharif and Mohammed Shaheen, along with cameraman and producer Mahmoud Shalha.

عاجل | الجزيرة تنهي خدمات أكثر من 20 صحفيًا ومراسلًا ومصورًا في غزة



كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ Gaza 24 Live أن شبكة الجزيرة أنهت خدمات أكثر من 20 صحفيًا ومراسلًا ومصورًا ومنتجًا في قطاع غزة، عقب وقف إطلاق النار، ومن دون إشعار مسبق.



وشمل القرار أكثر من 20 مراسلًا ومصورًا ومنتجًا شاركوا… pic.twitter.com/NtHfSh8BQZ — غزة 24 | التغطية مستمرة (@Gaza24Live) July 22, 2026

According to report, the affected journalists continued reporting despite injuries, security threats and significant personal losses during the conflict. Several of their colleagues working for Al Jazeera were killed while covering the war.

Media groups raise concerns over staff welfare

The reported decision has sparked criticism within Palestinian media circles, with calls for stronger protections, fair compensation and equal treatment for journalists working in conflict zones. The report also alleges that Al Jazeera failed to adequately support some Gaza-based staff, including claims that salaries ceased after some correspondents were killed.

Al Jazeera had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Gaza Health Ministry reports rising casualty toll

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli military operations have continued despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025. The ministry says 1,180 Palestinians have been killed and 3,810 injured since then.

The ministry says the overall death toll from Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,305, with 173,918 people injured. It added that many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble or in inaccessible areas, where ambulance and civil defence teams remain unable to reach them.