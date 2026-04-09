Al Jazeera’s reporter among 3 journalists killed by Israeli strikes

Israeli strikes on Wednesday, April 8, killed at least three journalists in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, raising fresh concerns over the safety of media workers in conflict zones.

According to media organisations and the Committee to Protect Journalists, those killed include Mohammed Wishah, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher, as well as Lebanese journalists Ghada Dayekh and Suzan Khalil.

Wishah was killed in a drone strike in western Gaza City after his vehicle was reportedly targeted. The Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on social media that Wishah was affiliated with Hamas, citing earlier posts that described him as a “prominent commander” in its military wing.

Wishah had been reporting from Gaza and joined Al Jazeera Media Network in 2018. He was among journalists covering the war since October 2023. The Gaza Government Media Office said at least 262 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks during this period.

Al Jazeera condemns killing of Wishah

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the killing of Wishah, calling it a “flagrant violation of international laws and norms” and alleging a continued pattern of targeting journalists.

A sorrowful farewell to journalist Mohammed Weshah, who was killed yesterday in an Israeli airstrike targeting his vehicle west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/ZU95P1eIo8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 9, 2026

Strikes intensify in Lebanon

In Lebanon, Dayekh, a presenter with Sawt Al-Farah, and Khalil, associated with Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio, were killed in separate Israeli strikes amid intensified bombardment targeting Hezbollah positions. Lebanese authorities said more than 180 people were killed in strikes across the country on the same day.

CPJ raises alarm over press safety

The CPJ condemned the killings “in the strongest terms”, warning that the attacks reflect a worsening climate of impunity and possible violations of international humanitarian law. It said deliberate or disproportionate attacks on journalists — considered civilians under international law — may constitute war crimes and require independent investigation.

“These are not isolated incidents,” said Sara Qudah. “They point to a failure to uphold protections owed to journalists.”

According to CPJ data, the Gaza war has become the deadliest conflict for journalists on record, with at least 260 media workers killed since 2023. Additional deaths have also been reported in Lebanon following recent regional escalation.

Photo: X

Calls for international action

The organisation reiterated calls for urgent international action to protect media workers and ensure accountability through independent investigations into the reported killings.