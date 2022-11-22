Al-Qaeda tells Muslims not to attend ‘immoral’ Qatar FIFA World Cup

Al Qaeda in the Arab peninsula has urged Muslims not to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the terror group has not issued any threats of attacking the country.

The AQAP, based in Yemen has accused Qatar of bringing immorality and homosexuality into the peninsula. The group further alleged that the World Cup was being held to divert attention from the occupation and oppression of Muslim countries.

The AQAP on November 19 said, “We warn our Muslim brothers not to attend or follow the event.” It is to be noted that the western media has been critical of Qatar hosting the World Cup, and its ban on LGBTQ along with its ban on alcohol in the stadiums.