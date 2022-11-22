FIFA WC: Private jet from Dubai to Doha costs Dh 240,000

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 underway in Qatar, the private jet fare for travelling from Dubai to Doha has been increased to Dh 2,40,000.

Fans travelling to Doha for the World Cup matches can experience the game before boarding a Jetex flight. At its Dubai World Central facility, “Some customers are a group of friends who are die-hard fans, some are families, and some are corporate clients.” Vice-President of Aircraft Charter at Jetex, Shafeeq Derkhesley was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Also Read Iran accused of using live fire against Kurdish protestors

Over 45 private jets were booked by VIP football fans for the opening week games of the tournament.