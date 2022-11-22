Iran accused of using live fire against Kurdish protestors

Iran was on Monday criticised for using live fire and heavy weapons against protestors in the Kurdish-populated areas. Over a dozen people protesting Mahasa Amini’s death have been killed in the last 24 hours.

Most of the agitation has been reported from Western provides of Iran. These protests have reportedly been held following the death of several protestors who have been killed due to the brutality of the security forces. The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said Iranian forces had shelled the cities of Piranshahr, Marivan and Javanroud, posting videos with the thud of heavy weaponry and the sound of live gunfire.

Among the 13 people killed on Monday, seven were from Javanroud, four in Piranshahr and two more in other locations. On November 20, a man died due to firing on the crowd which gathered for a funeral of a 16-year-old boy, reported Arab News.