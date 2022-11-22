FIFA WC: Journalist detained for wearing t-shirt with a rainbow

Earlier, seven European teams decided against their captains sporting the One love band, as FIFA has strictly said it would hold a yellow card against them for violating the rules.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd November 2022 12:30 pm IST
Grant Wahl

A journalist from the US was stopped from entering the venue for the FIFA World Cup match between USA and Wales on Monday for wearing a t-shirt with a rainbow.

The security guards reportedly told the journalist to change the shirt as it isn’t allowed. The reporter was identified as an independent journalist named Grant Wahl. Following the incident, he took to Twitter and said, “Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.”

Earlier, seven European teams decided against their captains sporting the One love band, as FIFA has strictly said it would hold a yellow card against them for violating the rules. It is to be noted that the security in charge later apologised to Grant and let him in.

The journalist also received an apology from FIFA, as he was detained for half an hour over the issue. Grant took to Twitter and said, “I’m OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal. Am in the media center, still wearing my shirt. Was detained for nearly half an hour. Go gays”

