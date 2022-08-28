Alan Walker to perform in Hyderabad, details inside

Hyderabad: The British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker who is famous for hit songs like ‘Alone’, ‘Faded’, and ‘On My Way’ among many more is all set to make Hyderabad groove on his tunes very soon.

In collaboration with India’s biggest and most happening music event ‘The Sunburn Festival‘, Alan Walker will be performing live in Hyderabad on September 23 at the GMR Arena in Shamshabad at 4 pm. Tickets for the concert are priced at Rs. 2500 and onwards. You can book the tickets at Book My Show’s official website.

Alan Walker who is on a nationwide tour has Hyderabad as his first stop, following which he will perform on Sep 24 in Chennai and on Sep 25 in Ahmedabad.