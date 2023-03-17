Alanna Panday ties the knot with Ivor McCray; Ananya Panday shares first glimpse

Before the wedding festivities, the Pandays posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 17th March 2023 10:22 am IST
Alanna Panday ties the knot with Ivor McCray; Ananya Panday shares first glimpse
Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday (ANI)

Mumbai: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday has tied the knot with the love of her life Ivor McCray in Mumbai.

Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the ‘Pheras’ and it looked surreal!

Dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga, Alanna looked like the happiest bride there is! Ivor also looked exquisitely handsome in a ‘sherwani’ that matched with Alanna’s lehenga.


Check out the photos here:

Before the wedding festivities, the Pandays posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Ananya opted for a pastel blue and white embroidered saree while her mother Bhavna went for a beautiful gold embellished saree. Chunky Panday looked dapper in a green and gold kurta-pyjama.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 17th March 2023 10:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button