Alanna Panday ties the knot with Ivor McCray; Ananya Panday shares first glimpse

Mumbai: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday has tied the knot with the love of her life Ivor McCray in Mumbai.

Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the ‘Pheras’ and it looked surreal!

Dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga, Alanna looked like the happiest bride there is! Ivor also looked exquisitely handsome in a ‘sherwani’ that matched with Alanna’s lehenga.



Check out the photos here:

Before the wedding festivities, the Pandays posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Ananya opted for a pastel blue and white embroidered saree while her mother Bhavna went for a beautiful gold embellished saree. Chunky Panday looked dapper in a green and gold kurta-pyjama.