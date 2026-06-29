Alcoholic man kills wife and then himself in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man killed his wife and died by suicide in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Monday, June 29.

The incident occurred in Nookapalli, Malayala mandal, where Ogulapu Nagaraju, 45, strangled his 42-year-old wife Lakshmi at midnight and killed himself. The couple did not have children of their own but they had adoped five-year-old Shriyansh.

After being alerted, the Malayala Police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation. The reason for murder and suicide is yet to be known.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malayala Police Circle Inspector Neelam Ravi said, “Nagaraju was addicted to alcohol and the couple had frequent fights. Nagaraju died by suicide.” The CI said that he is yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident and a case would be filed based on that.