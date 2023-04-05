‘Alhamdulillah,’ says Abdu Rozik as he shares his health update

Dushanbe: Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik who enjoys a huge fan following rose to fame in India after appearing in Bigg Boss 16. The singer is very cute and adorable and fans love his warm personality, smile, and simplicity.

Chota Bhaijaan is suffering from a growth hormone deficiency which is why he is short in height. He was also diagnosed with rickets, but his family could not afford his treatment.

Today, we have happy news for his fans across the globe. Yes, it is reported that there is hope for Tajik singers to lead a normal life now. Informing about witnessing the growth in his body, Abdu took to his Instagram to post a picture and captioned it, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 per cent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!”

Moments after Abdu shared this miraculous news with his fans, they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

A user wrote, “The CAPTION is miraculous! @abdu_rozik It’s the most AWESOMEST update from you & kinda MAGICAL too. Literally got me in TEARS, a happy one!”

Another user wrote, “Happy for You @abdu_rozik ……but we going to miss cute Little Chota Bhaijaan”.

On the professional front, Abdu Rozik is reportedly gearing up to make his Bollywood debut soon.