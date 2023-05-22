Ali Akbar Ahmadian replaces Shamkhani as top Iran security official

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday appointed, Brigadier General Ali Akbar Ahmadian as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council to succeed Ali Shamkhani, according to Iranian media reports.

The appointment decision came after Shamkhani’s resignation from his post, which he held for ten years.

Raisi appreciated Shamkhani’s efforts during his tenure in this position.

Ali Shamkhani (Photo: Twitter)

Shamkhani assumed the position of secretary of the security council in 2013, and held the position of Minister of Defense during the reign of reformist President Mohammad Khatami, who held the presidency for two terms from 1997 to 2005.

He was also a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, which serves as an advisory council for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He had an active presence on the political scene in the country for decades, and signed an agreement mediated by China with Saudi Arabia in April to end years of political differences between the two countries.

#BREAKING Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will leave his position, according to Nour News, which is affiliated to the SNSC.

Shamkhani has also posted a poem on his Twitter which implies he's leaving his position. pic.twitter.com/p4a3AcM6eL — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 21, 2023

Who is Brigadier General Ali Akbar Ahmadian?

Ahmadian, the new secretary of the council, previously headed the strategic centre of the Revolutionary Guards, since 2006.

He is also an active member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He was commander of the Revolutionary Guards Navy from 1997 to 2000 and also chaired the Guards Joint Staff between 2000 and 2006.

It is noteworthy that the decision to appoint him came days after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stressed the need to be flexible in foreign policy whenever necessary to overcome any obstacles.