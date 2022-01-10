Ali Fazal is in awe of Irrfan Khan’s Urdu in this viral video

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors to have graced the world of cinema, may not be present physically amongst us today, but he has left behind his amazing work and an incredible mark in the minds of film lovers across the globe. In his career spanning over 30 years, Khan had managed to rule millions of hearts with his amazing skills.

On Sunday, actor Ali Fazal took to his Twitter to share a clip from an old TV show Bharat Ek Khoj, that featured Irrfan as the lead actor. Through the video, Ali praised Irrfan’s Urdu and also highlighted how the late legendary actor was a perfectionist in whatever he did.

Sharing the unseen video, Ali Fazal wrote, “Yeh dekhein zaroor aap sab. Tallaffuz barkaraar rakha irrfan bhai ne. Aagey aane waale saalon mein, kabhi nahi dagmagaaye. Haalaki, muddatein nikal gayeen ek aisa scene dekhe ya keeye. Mera vaada hai, our golden years will be back, in all aspects. Shuruaat ho chuki hai. Sabr!( See this. Brother Irrfan continued his pronunciation. He never lost aim over the next few years. It’s been ages since I saw or did such a scene. It’s my promise that our golden years will be back, in all aspects. It has begun, have patience.”

Check out the video below:

In the video, Irrfan Khan can be seen discussing the events of the freedom struggle with his co-star and is seen talking about several misunderstandings among Indians.

Irrfan Khan made his debut with the show Shrikant in 1987. This was followed by Bharat Ek Khoj a year later. He forayed in Bollywood in the same year with Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! Some of his best movies include — Maqbool, Life in a…. Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Angrezi Medium, among others.