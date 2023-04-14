Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s annual earnings exposed!

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not only celebrating their love on their first wedding anniversary today, but also their successful careers. Both actors have risen to prominence in the Indian film industry and have become top earners in the entertainment world. On their special day, let’s take a closer look at their annual earnings.

Alia Bhatt’s Annual Income

Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most talented and bankable female stars of India. She has worked in several blockbuster movies like Raazi, Gully Boy, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which have been commercially successful and have added to her financial success. According to reports, Alia Bhatt’s estimated annual earnings are around Rs 10-14cr. She has multiple sources of income, including acting in films, brand endorsements, and her own clothing line.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Annual Income

Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, a versatile actor from the famous Kapoor family in Bollywood, too has established himself as one of the leading actors in the industry. He has delivered several box office hits like Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which have earned him critical acclaim and commercial success. Known for his incredible acting skills and charming persona, Ranbir Kapoor’s estimated annual earnings in 2023 are reported to be around Rs 30 crores. He earns from acting in films and brand endorsements.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in Brahmastra and they will be next seen in its sequel soon. While Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara, Ranbir has ‘Animal’ in his kitty.