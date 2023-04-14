Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s annual earnings exposed!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry on-screen and off-screen has made them a popular couple in the entertainment industry, leading to increased brand endorsements and public appearances

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2023 5:22 pm IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's annual earnings exposed!
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not only celebrating their love on their first wedding anniversary today, but also their successful careers. Both actors have risen to prominence in the Indian film industry and have become top earners in the entertainment world. On their special day, let’s take a closer look at their annual earnings.

Alia Bhatt’s Annual Income

Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in Insta pic, Kareena Kapoor reacts
Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most talented and bankable female stars of India. She has worked in several blockbuster movies like Raazi, Gully Boy, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which have been commercially successful and have added to her financial success. According to reports, Alia Bhatt’s estimated annual earnings are around Rs 10-14cr. She has multiple sources of income, including acting in films, brand endorsements, and her own clothing line.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Annual Income

Old pictures of Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his chiseled body set internet on fire
Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, a versatile actor from the famous Kapoor family in Bollywood, too has established himself as one of the leading actors in the industry. He has delivered several box office hits like Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which have earned him critical acclaim and commercial success. Known for his incredible acting skills and charming persona, Ranbir Kapoor’s estimated annual earnings in 2023 are reported to be around Rs 30 crores. He earns from acting in films and brand endorsements.

MS Education Academy

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in Brahmastra and they will be next seen in its sequel soon. While Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara, Ranbir has ‘Animal’ in his kitty.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2023 5:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button