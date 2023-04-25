Alia Bhatt buys new apartment, gifts two flats to sister; check price

Mumbai: In a stunning display of sibling love, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gifted her sister Shaheen Bhatt a lavish property in Pali Hill recently. The Brahmastra actress spent a staggering amount of Rs 37.8cr as she purchased a new apartment in Mumbai through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia gifted two flats from her luxurious apartment to her beloved sister Shaheen. The two flats have a total built-up area of 2,086 sq ft and one parking space, according to news reports.

Alia Bhatt’s gesture to her sister is truly heartwarming, showing her love and affection for Shaheen. It’s not every day that you see such generosity in the entertainment industry, and Alia’s gesture is certain to inspire many. It’s no surprise that Alia chose such a prime location for the stunning Pali Hill apartment—after all, it’s close to the Kapoor bungalow on the same road! With its breathtaking views and luxurious amenities, the apartment is a city dweller’s dream.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut in The Heart of Stone, co-starring with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from that, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, in which she co-stars with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.