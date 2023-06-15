Alia Bhatt drops adorable pics as she jets off to Brazil

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, dropped a couple of cute pictures as she jetted off to Brazil for an upcoming event.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the pictures which she captioned, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… en route #Tudum #SaoPaulo.”

In the first picture, the ‘Raazi’ actor could be seen wearing a colorful crochet top with hearts all over.

Paired with a pair of blue jeans and styled her hair in waves. She made a heart with her hands as she posed for the camera inside her vanity room.

In another picture, she flaunted her cute smile and can be seen standing in front of a shoe rack.

Soon after Alia dropped the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“Aliaa is the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Ranbir won this beauty.”

“So damnn cuteeeee,” a user commented.

Alia jetted off to Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo from June 16 to June 18.

She will participate as one of the cast members of Netflix’s action film ‘Heart of Stone,’ which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up.

Apart from her, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also attend the grand event.

Featuring over 2000 square meters of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention will also give attendees the chance to see their favorite stars up close. The live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.