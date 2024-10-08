Alia Bhatt lands in Hyderabad, where to catch her in city today?

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has arrived in Hyderabad for the promotions for her upcoming film Jigra. The actress was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning, looking stunning in an all-black outfit.

Her Hyderabadi fans can catch her at the grand pre-release event of Jigra which is set to take place today, October 8, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry gracing the occasion as chief guests. Acclaimed Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas, popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and actor-producer Rana Daggubati will be in attendance.

More About Alia Bhatt’s Jigra

Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, alongside Vedang Raina. The film has already generated considerable buzz due to its interesting storyline and Alia’s powerful performance in the trailer. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the pre-release event, which will offer a closer look at what Jigra has in store ahead of its theatrical release.

Big Competition at the Box Office

The release of Jigra is perfectly timed for the festive season, hitting theaters on October 11, 2024, just in time for Dussehra celebrations. However, the film will face stiff competition at the box office as it releases on the same day as Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. With both films targeting the holiday crowd, it will be interesting to see how Jigra performs.