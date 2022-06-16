Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor charge BOMB for Brahmastra, see pay

Mumbai: Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited movie Brahmastra has finally announced the release of the pan-India movie. After almost 7 years, the film will hit screens on September 9 this year. Billed as a three-film series, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing the important roles.

After teasing fans with several motion posters and short clips, finally, on Wednesday, the Brahmastra trailer was out on social media sites. And now, fans can’t keep calm to watch their favourite newlywed couple together on screens. But do you know how much #Ralia is taking home as their remuneration for the movie? Well, here we bring you the salaries of not just Ranbir and Alia, but also the hefty fees of other stars like Nagarjuna and Big B.

Brahmastra Cast Salaries

Ranbir Kapoor

First up is our chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor! Playing the role of Shiva in Brahmastra, the star has reported being paid a whopping price of Rs 25-35 crores.

Alia Bhatt

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt is charging Rs 10-12 crore for playing the role of Isha, lover of Ranbir Kapoor.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood films and it seems like he has charged around Rs 9-11 crores. He will be playing the role of an archaeologist as Anish.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Guru in the movie. It is reported that BigB has charged Rs 8-11 crores for his part.

Mouni Roy

Naagin fame Mouni Roy will be playing an antagonist in the film. She has reported charged Rs. 3 crore for her role in the film as Damyati.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia is reportedly charging Rs. 1-2 crore for her role in Brahmastra.