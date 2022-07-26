Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh dance to Channa Mereya – Viral video 

Alia shared a glimpse from her last day of shoot as filmmaker Karan Johar played 'Channa Mereya', originally picturised on her husband Ranbir Kapoor, for her

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 26th July 2022 3:56 pm IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and to celebrate the moment, she and her co-star Ranveer Singh grooved on the song ‘Channa Mereya’.

Alia shared a glimpse from her last day of shoot as filmmaker Karan Johar played ‘Channa Mereya’, originally picturised on her husband Ranbir Kapoor, for her.

The soon-to-be mother wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Going to miss this team so so so so much…talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitssss!!! Until next yearrrrr.”

In the clip, Karan is heard saying ‘And it’s a wrap for you and what better song to say goodbye…’ and Alia does the ‘Channa Mereya’ hookstep as the song plays in the background.

She is seen standing with a spoon in her mouth and dancing. Ranveer is also seen grooving behind her in the background.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks Karan’s return to direction after 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

