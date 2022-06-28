Alia Bhatt reveals her baby’s name THIS video [Watch]

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on Monday, announced that their first child is on the way. Sharing a cute picture from her sonography session on Instagram, Alia confirmed her pregnancy and wrote, “Our baby…… coming soon.” Her fans and friends from the industry are left elated with the happy news.

Soon after the pregnancy news went viral, Alia’s old statement where she spoke about her “future daughter’s” name started resurfacing online. The Raazi star once graced her presence on a dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ for Gully Boy’s promotions. During the show, a participant misspelt Alia’s name as Almaa, the diva said, “Almaa bahut hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Almaa rakhungi. (Almaa is a very beautiful name, I will name my daughter Almaa.)” Watch here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged the wedding vows in April 2022 after dating for five long years. The couple got married in a hush-hush ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly began dating some time at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Brahmastra. They will be seen sharing screen space with each other for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has her Hollywood debut, Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.