Alia Bhatt to headline Spy Universe film confirms YRF CEO

Mumbai: The speculations about actor Alia Bhatt joining the YRF Spy Universe have finally come to an end as Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani confirmed this exciting news.

Alia is all set to team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. Reportedly, they will play super-agents in the action entertainer.

Sharing the new development within the YRF Spy Universe at FICCI Frames today, Akshaye said, “I’ll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

He added, “I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come on the spy universe, We’re going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Jigra’.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller film ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

‘Jigra’ was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.