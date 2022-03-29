Alia Bhatt unfollows SS Rajamouli on Instagram, here’s why

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 29th March 2022 1:53 pm IST
Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut in the South with Rajamouli’s recent sensation ‘RRR’. It is being said that Alia isn’t quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of ‘RRR’.

It is reported that Alia, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in ‘RRR’ has apparently deleted a few posts related to ‘RRR’ from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt unfollowed S.S. Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is is no authentic evidence.

Folks also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing ‘RRR’ before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR’s promotional campaign, except for one big event.

It is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia in ‘RRR’, if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset. Anyway, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

