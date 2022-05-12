Alia Bhatt’s doppelgager Celesti sends internet into frenzy

Mumbai: Netizens’ obsession with Bollywood celebrities is a never-ending affair. This time, the internet has found a new obsession in the form of Celesti Bairagey, an Assamese woman who has gone viral for sharing an uncanny resemblance with actress Alia Bhatt.

Celesti Bairagey had recently shared a video of herself, donning a simple white saree and dancing to the beats of Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s song Dholna on Instagram. Social media users took no time to point out Celesti’s resemblance with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and called her the ‘2nd Alia Bhatt’.

According to Celesti Bairagey’s social media handles, she is an aspiring influencer managed by Madify Official, a marketing platform. She has also worked in some regional music videos and movies such as ‘Tumi Junak’ and ‘Niveer Aru Tara’.

Let’s take a look at a few of her Instagram posts below.