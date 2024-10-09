Alia Bhatt’s net worth, salary: How rich is Jigra star?

Mumbai: Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for Jigra, one of the most talked-about films of 2024, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. The movie is set to release on October 11, just in time for the Dussehra festival, and promises to be a major hit at the box office. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is expected to offer a mix of drama and emotion, with Alia Bhatt delivering another powerful performance.

Alia Bhatt: A Bollywood Powerhouse

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Over the years, she has proven her acting skills in movies like Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR. She is known for taking on strong, complex characters, which have earned her many awards, including six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award.

Alia Bhatt’s Salary and Net Worth

Alia Bhatt is not only a top actress but also one of the highest-paid stars in India. As of 2024, she reportedly charges Rs. 15-18 crore per film. For her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, she earned a huge $500,000. Her overall net worth is estimated to be over Rs. 550 crore, thanks to her earnings from acting, endorsements, and business ventures.

Apart from acting, Alia has ventured into business. She launched her children’s clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, in 2020, which is now worth over Rs. 150 crore. She also started her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which released Darlings, a hit movie sold to Netflix for about Rs. 80 crore.

Alia’s luxury doesn’t stop there. She owns properties in London and Mumbai, with her Bandra bungalow worth Rs. 32 crore and her Mumbai apartment priced at Rs. 35 crore. She also drives high-end cars, including a BMW and a Range Rover.