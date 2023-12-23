Alia-Ranbir’s daughter face leaked on Insta, here’s viral pic

Mumbai: Kids of Bollywood celebrities often become the victim of flashlights of paps. The celebrities are blindly followed in India and everything associated with them becomes a hot topic. The paps are mostly seen chasing the celebs everywhere to capture their moments and share it with their fans on social media platforms.

There are various celebrities who sometimes urge paps to not share pictures or videos of their kids on social media. The issue of celebrities fighting for their privacy is not a new one. Over the years, numerous stars have found themselves in the crosshairs of invasive paparazzi, leading to a growing discourse on the ethical boundaries surrounding the personal lives of public figures.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s photo

Among the other celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who recently welcomed their baby girl too became victims of paps as their daughter Raha Kapoor was clicked by paps and her face was shared on the internet. Instagram page named ‘simplyaminaofficial’ shared photo of Raha’s face and the pic is now going viral online.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have earlier mentioned that they don’t want to share the face of their beloved daughter with the world yet as they feel she is not ready for camera flashes yet. During an interview with Vogue, Alia Bhatt when asked about why she is very protective about her daughter and does not want to reveal her face to the public yet said, ”Ranbir and I are very clear on how long we don’t want Raha to be in the public eye for. We don’t even want to post her pictures on social media. I just don’t feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around my little baby right now”.

She further added, ”And I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now. We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that”.

The power couple of Bollywood is now grappling with a breach of privacy as paparazzi, defying their pleas for restraint, have unveiled the face of their newborn daughter, Raha.

The intrusion has sparked public outrage, with fans and fellow celebrities rallying behind Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Social media is abuzz with discussions on the need for stricter privacy laws to shield celebrities and their families from unwarranted scrutiny.

Stars like Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past have, at different points, confronted the paparazzi onslaught, imploring for a more considerate approach.