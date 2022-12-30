All about Ambani Bahu Radhika Merchant: Net worth, photos and more

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant on Thursday.

The couple’s engagement took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara which is 48 kilometers from Udaipur.

As Ambani’s youngest daughter-in-law is trending since her roka with Anant Ambani, let us know more about her.

Radhika Merchant Family Background, Net Worth

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and vice chairman of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. Her father is also the director of Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited and Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited.

According to multiple reports, Radhika’s father’s total net worth is about Rs 755 crores. Viren Merchant is also one of the wealthiest businessmen in the country.

Education

Radhika studied at the Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai and then left for New York for higher studies. She graduated in politics and economics from the University of New York (USA).

Job Profile

After returning to India from NY University, Radhika started working as a Sales Professional at Isprava Group. Currently, Radhika is a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare, of which her father is the CEO.

Radhika Merchant’s Love For Bharatnatyam

She is a classical dancer, trained in Bharatnatyam. She received training under Guru Bhavan Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts dance academy of Mumbai. Ambanis also hosted an arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre earlier this year which was a starry affair.

Radhika shares a close relationship with fiancee Anant Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani and sister Isha Ambani. Anant and Radhika are dating each other for a few years and are set to marry soon.

