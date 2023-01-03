All central universities should adopt CUET-PG: UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd January 2023 7:54 pm IST

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session.

Unlike CUET-UG, the PG edition of the crucial entrance exam is not mandatory for central universities.

“As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities,” Kumar said.

Also Read
Israel’s universities call out against new govt’s discriminatory legislative initiatives

The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for academic year 2023-24.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button