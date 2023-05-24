All-electric Uber Green service arrives in India as firm inks EV partnerships

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of its global flagship service Uber Green in India from June, starting with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Uber Green is the most widely available on-demand mobility solution for no or low-emission rides in more than 100 cities in 15 countries around the world.

The company also announced plans to expand its network of fleet partners to unlock EV growth on its platform with Lithium Urban Technologies, India’s largest B2B fleet service provider, Everest Fleet Private Ltd, and Moove, Uber’s global fleet partner.

They will deploy 25,000 electric vehicles across Uber’s top seven cities, helping drivers go electric faster.

Uber said it is also tying up with EV-as-a-service startup Zypp Electric to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2024 to boost sustainable mobility in its fast-growing Uber Moto category.

Over 1,000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers are already deployed on Uber Moto in Delhi.

“India’s huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040. We are taking a major step toward that goal with the launch of Uber Green,” said Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Business Operations at Uber.

Uber Green allows passengers to request an all-electric, zero tail-pipe emission vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled car.

During the event, Uber and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) signed an MoU to support the purchase of cleaner fuel vehicles – EV and CNG. The partnership will help provide affordable loans of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Uber is also forging two significant partnerships in the field of charging infrastructure. It is bringing its global mobility agreement with bp pulse to India in partnership with Jio-bp. Uber has also signed an MoU with GMR Green energy to create bespoke charging facilities.

“With these industry leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India’s ride sharing industry,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.