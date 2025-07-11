Mumbai: Bollywood has always found a way to surprise audiences with fresh pairings, and this time, it’s a combination that fans are truly looking forward to. The much-awaited film Ek Din brings together the young and talented Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and the ethereal South star Sai Pallavi in a unique cinematic collaboration.

This film not only marks Sai Pallavi’s grand Bollywood debut but also gives a refreshing North-meets-South blend that fans can’t wait to witness.

Slated to release in theatres on November 7, Ek Din is already generating buzz for all the right reasons. While fans are curious about the storyline, it is the chemistry between the fresh pair that’s drawing major attention. On one hand, there’s Junaid, bringing the legacy and intensity of the Khan lineage, and on the other, Sai Pallavi, known for her raw performances and graceful screen presence in the South.

#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN – MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI – JUNAID KHAN STARRER 'EK DIN' TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025… #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025.



Directed by #SunilPandey… pic.twitter.com/oMjuAwjK9g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2025

In an earlier conversation with News18, Junaid spoke warmly about working with Sai Pallavi, stating, “Sai Pallavi is absolutely fantastic. I’ve my fingers crossed for this one.”

Junaid was last seen opposite Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. He made his debut with Maharaj, where he shared screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey. With each project, he’s been gradually carving his own space in the industry, and Ek Din could just be the breakout film for him.

Sai Pallavi ile Junaid Khan (Evet, Aamir Khan'ın oğlu)'ın Japonya'nın Sapporo şehrinde romantik bir film çektiğine dair haberler vardı. Filmin setinden fotoğraflar sızmış yeni. Şimdi haberlere inanmaya başladım ve heyecanım arttı😊#SaiPallavi #JunaidKhan pic.twitter.com/stjjDccjd6 — Dilara (@dilaradray) February 12, 2024

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi’s entry into Bollywood has been long awaited. Known for her natural acting, soulful expressions, and dance, she has carved a niche for herself across South Indian cinema. With Ek Din, she brings her authenticity to a larger Hindi-speaking audience. She will also be seen as Sita in the much-anticipated Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram. The makers recently unveiled the first look, only adding to the growing buzz around her Bollywood journey.

Fans from both the North and South are eager to see how the chemistry between Junaid and Sai plays out on screen.