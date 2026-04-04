CJI Surya Kant to lay foundation stone for new Telangana High Court building

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Telangana High Court’s Zone-II building at Rajendranagar on Sunday.

High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, state government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, and other officials received the CJI upon his arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a statement said.

On Saturday evening, the state government hosted a dinner in honour of the CJI.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the dinner and paid a courtesy visit to the chief justice.

Earlier, former CJI D Y Chandrachud had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Telangana High Court building in 2024.