CJI Surya Kant to lay foundation stone for new Telangana High Court building

The Chief Justice of India is currently in Hyderabad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2026 10:50 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 10:52 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy greets CJI Surya Kant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Telangana High Court’s Zone-II building at Rajendranagar on Sunday.

High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, state government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, and other officials received the CJI upon his arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a statement said.

On Saturday evening, the state government hosted a dinner in honour of the CJI.

Subhan Bakery

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the dinner and paid a courtesy visit to the chief justice.

Earlier, former CJI D Y Chandrachud had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Telangana High Court building in 2024.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2026 10:50 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 10:52 pm IST

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