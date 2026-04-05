Hyderabad woman claims forced religious conversion, gang rape

Hyderabad: A case of alleged forced religious conversion has come to light in Hyderabad, where a woman has claimed that she was blackmailed into marrying a Muslim man who raped her and threatened her with photos of the incident.

According to an ANI report, the woman (named Nazeera after the conversion) from Kukatpally, first met the accused Nawaz after he developed interest in a shop she had put up for rent.

Over time, they got close. Nawaz alleged that he had converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Navadurga. This claim was corroborated by his family.

In May of 2025, the woman was taken to a resort on the pretext of meeting Nawaz’s family. However, they did not show up, and she claims Nawaz drugged and raped her.

He also took her photos during the act and threatened to leak them if she did not marry him. They later got married in July and shifted to Begumpet.

The victim was repeatedly taken advantage of by the accused multiple times throughout her relationship with Nawaz. She claimed that even though the accused had admitted to converting to Hinduism, she was forced to read the Kalma and eat beef despite being a vegetarian.

According to the woman, she was forced to go through an abortion and was subject to humiliation when Nawaz tore her clothes in front of his brothers.

In January this year, Nawaz went at large. “He (Nawaz) used to say there were people who stayed in Dubai, they would kill us, they are searching for us, so we should hide,” the victim told the media.

The victim approached the police and filed a complaint. However, instead of registering a rape and fraud case, a missing person’s case was recorded, she alleged.

On April 4, the Kukatpally police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Begumpet police, as the incident occurred under their jurisdiction.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Begumpet Station House Officer, Saidulu, said that the victim had allegedly been raped by the accused and even by his relatives on multiple occasions.

He said a case has been registered under sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) against six people, including Nawaz, Munnawar, Sohail, Chinnu, Shahrukh and Ismail.

All of the accused are currently absconding, and further investigation is underway.