MP: Class 11 girl raped, blackmailed, forced to convert, 2 held

Bhopal: The police on Thursday, February 12, arrested two men for allegedly raping a minor Class 12 girl multiple times, filming the crime, and extorting money from her.

The accused, Osaf Ali Khan, aged 20, reportedly raped the minor while his friend, a 23-year-old gym owner, Mohammed Maaz, filmed the crime to blackmail her.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the girl filed a complaint on February 2. The two accused were subsequently arrested under the Information Technology Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Freedom of Religion Act.

The SIT was formed to investigate whether the accused committed the crimes against other women or minors.

During interrogation, Maaz confessed that they deliberately planned together in advance to act against her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Abhinav Chauskey told HT.

The police said the accused, Osaf, raped the victim in the Khunugaon area of the district in a Thar. He later used four other luxury cars to rape the victim multiple times.

Maaz also sexually harassed the victim by using the footage to blackmail and extort money. Additionally, they reportedly forced her to convert, the police said.

“The minor student was raped by the accused Osaf Ali Khan for the first time in the Khanugaon area in Thar a few weeks ago. Maaz had shot the video from outside using an iPhone. Later, Osaf raped her multiple times in four different luxury cars by blackmailing her with the video. Maaz also sexually harassed her by sending obscene messages. They forced the girl for conversion,” the police said.

The authorities traced the messages sent to the victim and recovered the call logs confirming the accused’s presence at the crime scenes. The mobile phones used to film the act, however, were reportedly thrown away in Rajasthan.

Additionally, the head constable stationed at the Kohefija police station, Gyanendra Divedi, was suspended after it was found that he “helped” the accused in the crime. Allegedly, Maaz paid Gyanendra Rs 50,000 for assisting them during the investigation.