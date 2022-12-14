All is not well between Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu?

Hyderabad: Fans were blown away when they saw their two favorite stars Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, posing together at a recent event where both Tollywood actors shared stage.

They recently attended Gunasekhar’s daughter, Neelima Guna’s wedding reception ceremony in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu was seen on stage congratulating the couple, unaware that Allu Arjun had climbed the stage, and when both stars arrived together, his entire team rushed on to the stage for security.

Allu Arjun saw Mahesh Babu, and he simply went to him and shook his hand. When the iconic star meets the other heroes, he usually laughs and greets them with a smile, but his unusual greeting with Mahesh Babu has sparked the rumours of rift between the two actors. However, the reason remains unknown.

In the past, we also saw a collision of two-star films. In the year 2020, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s films were released one after the other, as Sarileru Nekevvaru was released on January 10 and Ala Vaikuntapuramulo was released on January 12; both films faced competition during Sankranthi 2020. At that time, we saw so many aggressive promotions and counteractions between the fans, and they were more into the pros and cons of judging at the same time.

This also broke the online fight between Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s fans.

Fan disputes, on the other hand, should be kept to the end of the show. The heroes must agree on whether or not to solve the problem. But we should appreciate the two stars for how they have handled the situation with grace, and fans were so amazed to see both of them sharing the stage and posing together for a photo.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has Pushpa 2 starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Mahesh Babu has two movies with Trivikram and SS Rajamouli.