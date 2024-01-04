All is not well between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan?

Fatima, who attends almost every event of Khan family, even attended Ira's engagement in November 2022

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2024 12:28 pm IST
All is not well between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan?
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a unique ceremony on January 3 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and sons Junaid and Azad.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

However, the absence of actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is known for her close ties with Aamir’s family, raised eyebrows.

Fatima, who attends almost every event of Khan family and even attended Ira’s engagement in November 2022, skipped the wedding, leaving fans curious about her absence. She did not even post any congratulatory messages for newly weds Ira and Nupur on Instagram, further adding more fuels to the fire.

MS Education Academy

Back then, rumours were rife that Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were dating, although both have denied it in the past. Some even speculated that Fatima might have been a reason behind Aamir and Kiran’s divorce. The two actors, who shared the screen in Dangal, have been spotted together frequently.

As of now, Fatima has not provided any explanation for missing Ira Khan’s wedding, leaving fans to wonder about the reasons behind her absence.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2024 12:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button