All is not well between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a unique ceremony on January 3 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and sons Junaid and Azad.

However, the absence of actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is known for her close ties with Aamir’s family, raised eyebrows.

Fatima, who attends almost every event of Khan family and even attended Ira’s engagement in November 2022, skipped the wedding, leaving fans curious about her absence. She did not even post any congratulatory messages for newly weds Ira and Nupur on Instagram, further adding more fuels to the fire.

Back then, rumours were rife that Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were dating, although both have denied it in the past. Some even speculated that Fatima might have been a reason behind Aamir and Kiran’s divorce. The two actors, who shared the screen in Dangal, have been spotted together frequently.

As of now, Fatima has not provided any explanation for missing Ira Khan’s wedding, leaving fans to wonder about the reasons behind her absence.