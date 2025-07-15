Mumbai: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, conflicts and fallouts between industry giants are not uncommon. What often seems like a fairy tale collaboration can sometimes end in disagreements and shattered bonds. One such instance involves the once inseparable duo, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who are reportedly no longer on friendly terms after years of successful collaborations.

The two created magic on screens with films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, a partnership that elevated Ranveer’s career to new heights and helped him carve a niche for himself in Bollywood. However, latest reports suggest that all is not well between the actor and director, triggered by Bhansali’s upcoming project, Love & War.

According to a report by senior journalist, Subhash K Jha, Ranveer Singh was upset after not being offered the lead role in the film, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Despite their previous successes together, the actor was reportedly offered a secondary role, which he declined.

This led to Vicky Kaushal stepping into the part. In the wake of this fallout, Bhansali was not invited to Ranveer’s recent birthday celebration, further indicating the strain in their once-close friendship.

On the work front, while Bhansali focuses on his ambitious project, Love & War, slated for a March 2026 release, Ranveer Singh has moved on to other ventures, including his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. It will hit the screens on December 5 this year.