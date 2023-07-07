All is not well in Rashmika, Vijay’s rumored love paradise? See her Insta story

Hyderabad: Love and rumours have always captivated audiences and left them wanting more in the world of celebrities. Similarly, Rashmika’s mysterious post fueled speculation about her relationship with Vijay Devarakonda.

What is the post all about? Let’s have a look

Rashmika recently took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic post that has set off the rumor mill about her relationship.

Rashmika presented a clip starring former NFL player Trent Shelton on her Instagram story. In the video, he can be heard saying sometimes life’s confusion and breakdowns are only steppingstones to something spectacular. He spoke on the difficult ways that lead to the most beautiful places, as well as the growth that comes from storms.

Trent Shelton can also be heard saying:

“Sometimes it takes certain things falling apart for better things to fall in place. Sometimes it takes losing what you’re settling for to remind you of what you truly deserve. Sometimes it takes the most uncomfortable path to lead your life to the most beautiful place. I know it’s hard but you’ll never see the purpose of the storm until you see the growth it produced. You’ll never see the purpose of someone leaving your life until you see it was best for your life. I want you to understand this and believe this, your current situation is not your final destination. This storm will eventually run out of rain. The struggle that seems like it’s lasting forever will eventually run out of pain. This hurt you will turn into the greatest you.”

However, once Rashmika shared this touching video, her ardent fans expressed their concerns. Is everything okay between her and Vijay? Fans’ brains were racing with questions as they awaited a peek behind the curtain.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in ‘Pushpa-2’ and in Bollywood alongside Ranbir in his upcoming film ‘Animal’. Vijay would be next seen in ‘Kushi’ alongside of Samantha.