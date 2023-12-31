All luxurious cars owned by Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan, a prominent figure in Bollywood, stands not only as a celebrated actor but also as one of the wealthiest personalities in the Indian film industry. Renowned for his opulent lifestyle, he is amongst the highest-paid actors in the country, and his immense popularity labels him as the most eligible bachelor in the world of cinema.

With a successful career spanning three decades, Bhaijaan has not only delivered numerous blockbuster films but has also amassed considerable wealth. In this write-up, let us take a look at the expensive cars owned by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s Luxurious Car Collection

Nissan Patrol (Bulletproof)

Salman Khan’s latest ride is a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. He got it because of some serious threats. The SUV looks classy in pearl white, and it’s got a powerful engine. That’s one sleek yet strong set of wheels!

Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 (Bulletproof)

Before switching to the Nissan Patrol, Salman Khan used to roll in a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, also in pearl white. It seems Salman has a thing for both style and safety on the road!

Range Rover Vogue

Before going for bulletproof rides, Salman Khan used to cruise in a Range Rover Vogue Autobiography. Interestingly, he got this luxury SUV for his mom, Salma Khan, but he ended up using it more. The SUV had Salman’s favorite number plate, “2727,” and cost him about Rs 1.82 crore. That’s one classy set of wheels!

Audi RS7

In addition to his hefty SUVs, Salman Khan has a thing for fast rides, including a striking red Audi RS7 sports sedan. With its sleek sloping roof design, it’s a head-turner. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds — talk about speed and style!

Range Rover (previous generation)

Besides the Range Rover Vogue, Salman Khan also had an older version of the Range Rover. This one got quite famous because Salman often tweeted about it breaking down. There’s this viral picture of his Range Rover on a flatbed truck, while he continued his journey in an auto-rickshaw. Those tweets didn’t do any favors for the Land Rover brand in India!

Mercedes Benz GL

Before the Range Rover drama, Salman Khan rolled in a Mercedes Benz GL Class SUV. It was the flagship from the German giant. With a 7-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system, it was his stylish ride before the bumpy Range Rover road.

Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43 Coupe

Salman Khan also owns Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43 Coupe SUV, a sweet gift from Bollywood’s “King Khan,” Shahrukh Khan.

Mercedes Benz S-Class

Salman Khan added another luxury sedan W221 Mercedes Benz S-Class to his collection, and it was rocking a classy pearl white hue.

BMW X6

Before the Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43 Coupe SUV gift, Salman Khan received a BMW X6 from a Gujarat BMW dealer as an inauguration present. Quite a stylish addition to Salman’s collection!

Lexus LX

Salman Khan’s Lexus LX created controversy amid a hit-and-run accusation. Despite the incident, he has owned multiple Lexus LX SUVs over the years.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 17. He has a movie with Karan Johar next.