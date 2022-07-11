All-new Chromecast with Google TV arrives in India

New Delhi: Google on Monday announced the launch of new Chromecast with Google TV in India for Rs 6,399.

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design, and neatly plugs into the TV’s HDMI port and tucks behind the screen.

The new Chromecast provides crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second, the company said.

“With Dolby Vision, the device offers extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content,” Google added.

The all-new Chromecast with Google TV also comes with a voice remote with new features.

With Google Assistant, people also get the option to control their smart home lights.

The device aims to help users navigate entertainment choices and bring together leading local and global content into one convenient location.

Chromecast with Google TV is currently available on Flipkart and will be coming soon to other retail outlets, the company said.

Users will have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse more than 4 lakh movies and TV shows.