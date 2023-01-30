All-party meet ahead of Budget: YSR Cong demands caste-based economic census

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 30th January 2023 5:03 pm IST
Naidu left debt burden of Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra, says YSRCP MP
MP and YSRCP national general secretary Vijaysai Reddy (Facebook)

New Delhi: The YSR Congress on Monday demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at an all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

It is necessary to know the economic status of the backward castes who are “lagging behind” on social and development indicators, the party said.

YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy said backward castes are over 50 percent of the total population and the census will help find their economic status.

The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has joined the likes of the JD(U) and the RJD, both of which have demanded a caste census.

The grand alliance government in Bihar has rolled out a state-wide caste census.

Reddy said his party also demanded the women quota bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament.

Parties including the TRS, TMC, and the BJD also supported the demand.

