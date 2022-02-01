All-party protest held in Hyderabad for railway coach factory

Published: 1st February 2022
Hyderabad: An all-party joint action committee from Warangal district staged a protest, demanding the railway coach plant in Kazipet to be announced in the Union Budget, as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, on Monday.

TRS leader and former Lok Sabha Member, B Vinod Kumar said “They would intensify the stir for coach factory if the announcement was not made in the Budget.”

The protesters as reported by The Hindu, urged that the Centre create a railway division at Kazipet and complete the Kazipet-Huzurabad-Karimnagar line.

MLA, Vinay Bhaskar said they would not allowed BJP leaders to visit the district in case the coach factory was not announced. A delegation of JAC later submitted a memorandum to the General Manager of SCR Sanjeev Kishore with demands, including setting up a period overhaul shop for repair of wagon at Kazipet and upgrading the poly clinic there into sub-division hospital.

In the protest Yadava Reddy (TRS), J Raghava Reddy (Congress), M Ravi (CPI), Chukkaiah (CPI-M), Goverdhan(CPI-ML), Bikshapathi and several other participated.

The protest was organised at the city’s Rail Nilayam.

