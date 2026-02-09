All-round Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs in campaign opener

Colombo: Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka produced a clinical, all-round performance to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a 20-run victory over Ireland here on Sunday, February 8.

Asked to bat first, Kamindu Mendis’ scintillating 19-ball 44 and Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten half-century lifted Sri Lanka to 163 for six after a slow start.

Sri Lanka were also helped by a few dropped catches by the Irish fielders in the floodlit R Premadasa Stadium.

In reply, Ireland were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Ross Adair struck 34 off 23 balls, while Harry Tector made 40 off 34 deliveries.

Also Read T20 World Cup: England survive massive scare against Nepal

Maheesh Theekshana (3/23 in 4 overs) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25 in 4 overs) were excellent with the ball, playing vital roles in the Sri Lankan victory.

Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys bowled out by Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. AP/PTI

In the chase, Ireland lost skipper Paul Stirling (6) in the fourth over with just 24 runs on the board, but Ross Adair looked in good touch and was dealing in boundaries to quickly move to 29 off 16 balls as his team reached 45 for one at the end of power play.

Stirling was dropped by Kusal Mendis on 1, but he could not capitalise on the life offered to him and was bowled by a fine yorker from Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka got the big wicket of Adair when Wanindu Hasaranga bowled him with an excellent googly, the experienced leg-spinner striking in his first over.

Harry Tector continued to hold the Ireland innings thereafter as they reached 72 for two at the halfway stage, needing another 92 runs in 60 balls.

However, Hasaranga struck again as Tector was dismissed in the 16th over.

Ireland’s innings fell apart after that as they lost quick wickets to get bowled out.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Kusal made 56 off 43 balls with the help of five boundaries and added 67 runs for the fifth wicket with Kamindu, who smashed four fours and two sixes, to lift Sri Lanka after they were struggling at 86 for four in the 14th over.

Ireland opted to field first, and the decision seemed to have paid off initially as they picked up Sri Lanka opener Kamil Mishara (14) while limiting them to 28 runs in the first four overs.

Mishara, who was dropped once, could not make use of the reprieve as Mark Adair removed him with a well-disguised slower delivery which the batter hit straight to mid-off.

Mishara looked solid during his brief 11-ball knock, and so did his opening partner Pathum Nissanka, who perished after making a 23-ball 24, both batters throwing away their wickets after getting starts, leaving the partisan home crowd disappointed.

Nissanka, one of the team’s premier batters, raised hopes of a big knock when he clobbered left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys over deep square for a massive six.

Kusal Mendis collected three fours against Barry McCarthy (2/40 in 3 overs) in the sixth over to help Sri Lanka reach an impressive 50 for one at the end of power play.

Those boundaries prompted Ireland skipper Paul Stirling to introduce the experienced left-arm spinner George Dockrell (2/17 in 4 overs) into the attack, and the seasoned man conceded only four runs in his first over.

The move to make Dockrell bowl in that phase of the innings was a good one considering Nissanka’s prolonged struggles against spin. It brought the desired result quickly too, as Dockrell foxed Nissanka with a slower one, forcing the batter to play a shot towards cover for Stirling to pull off a sharp catch.

Mendis, meanwhile, was struggling to force the pace but hung on, even as Dockrell struck for the second time by bowling out Pavan Rathnayake, who attempted the ramp shot to a delivery that was not meant for it. The shot selection was horrendous there as Sri Lanka slumped to 68 for three at the start of the 11th over.

Dockrell looked in total command as spinners dominated the Sri Lankan batters.

Bowling his leg-spinners, Gareth Delany (1/24 in 4 overs) had Dunith Wellalage out caught as the batter skied a tossed-up delivery outside off to the long-on fielder, leaving Sri Lanka in deep trouble.

However, Kamindu and Kusal lifted the islanders with their partnership while playing attacking cricket.