All set for Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM tomorrow

Amaravati: The chief minister designate of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu will be taking oath as the chief minister at 11:27 am on Wednesday. Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay, leaders of NDA alliance and chief ministers of few states are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

As the Union cabinet has been formed, all eyes are on who will be taking oath as ministers in the newly-formed AP government. As per sources, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be taking oath as the deputy chief minister, and 26 ministers are being inducted into the new Andhra Pradesh cabinet.

TDP will be taking a lion’s share of cabinet bearths with 20 ministers, including Naidu. For ministries have been give to Jana Sena and two to BJP. However, it is not known how many ministers will be taking oath on Wednesday.

MLAs Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Ashok Bendalam, Kuna Ravi Kumar and Kondru Murali are in the race for ministerial berth from Srikakulam district. Senior leader from the Kapu community Kala Venkatrao , who defeated former YSRCP minister Botsa Satyanarayana is also in the race from Vizianagaram district. MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju and Saluru MLA Gummadi Sandhyarani (ST) are also being considered for the cabinet posts.

There is a close competition in Visakhapatnam district, as former ministers Ayyannapathrudu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Konatala Ramakrishna and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy have served as the ministers in the past. Whether one of them will be inducted into the cabinet or Vangalapudi Anitha, who belongs to Dalit community. Palla Srinivas, who won with a record majority and hails from the Yadava community, and BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju are also among hopefuls for the cabinet berths.

In East Godavari district, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa have served as ministers in the past. Whether TDP MLA Jyothula Nehru, BJP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Jana Sena MLA Kandula Durgesh, or TDP MLA Aithabathula Ananda Rao (SC community) will be chosen from East Godavari district needs to be seen.

TDP MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Raghurama Krishna Raju, Pithani Satyanarayana and Bolisetti Srinivas are in the race for cabinet berths from West Godavari district.

From undivided Krishna district, Kamineni Srinivas, Parthasarathy and Kollu Ravindra have served as ministers in TDP government in the past. Whether one of them will be made a minister, or TDP MLAs Venigandla Ramu and Yarlagadda Venkatrao, who defeated YSRCP MLAs Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi will be chosen as ministers, is also being speculated. Also being heard are the names of senior TDP leader Gadde Rammohan and BJP MLA Sujana Choudary for cabinet berths.

From erstwhile Guntur district where Kamma community has been dominating, the names of Dhulipala Narendra, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao and GV Anjaneyulu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena MLA Nadendla Manohar are being considered. Former minister from SC community Nakka Anand Babu, Anagani Satya Prasad from BC community and Kanna Laxminarayana from Kapu community are also being considered.

From the erstwhile Prakasam district, the names of Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy are being considered. Narayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy are being considered for ministerial posts from Nellore district.

From Chittoor district the names of N Kishore Kumar Reddy, Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivas, and from Ananthapuram district Payyavula Keshav are being considered for ministerial berths. Former ministers Paritala Sunitha and Kaluva Srinivas are also in the race. Gummanuru Jayaram and Savitha who belong to BC communities are also in the competition.

From erstwhile Kurnool district the names of senior TDP leader Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, Janardhan Reddy, BV Jayanageshwar Reddy from Reddy community, and Farukh from minority community, and BJP MLA Parthasarathy are being considered.

Coming to Kadapa where TDP has made some gains in the assembly election, the names of Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy under women’s quota, and MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy’s names are being considered.

Though the competition is stiff and the number of ministerial berths are limited, Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have been cherry-picking his ministerial team by striking a balance between old and new leaders, having a mix from various communities, and also ensuring that all the districts are given adequate representation in the cabinet.