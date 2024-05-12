All set for LS polls as 525 candidates try their luck in 17 Telangana seats

Hyderabad: All is set for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in Telangana as all 17 constituencies in the state will go to polls on Monday, May 13. Over 3.17 crore people will cast their votes to seal the fate of 525 candidates. The voting in these seats will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Along with Telangana, elections will be conducted in 96 constituencies across Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

Heightened security

Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has outlined comprehensive security measures, which will include a strategic deployment of various law enforcement units. This deployment encompasses 73,414 police personnel, 500 units of the TS special police, 164 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, three companies of the Tamil Nadu SAP, as well as 2,088 personnel from other departments and 7,000 Home Guards from other states.

Additionally, the police have established a network consisting of 482 fixed static teams, 462 static surveillance teams, 89 inter-state border checkposts, and 173 inter-district checkposts.

Over 35K polling stations

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, as many as 35,809 polling stations have been set up in Telangana, where 1.96 lakh personnel, including 3,522 sector officers and route officers, along with 12,909 micro-observers, will be on duty. Additionally, 453 auxiliary polling stations have also been established.

Among the polling stations, the three smallest have 10, 12, and 14 registered voters, respectively. Eleven stations have fewer than 25 voters, 22 stations have fewer than 50 voters, and 54 stations have fewer than 100 voters.

Regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Raj mentioned the deployment of 1,05,019 Balloting Units (BUs), 44,569 control units (CUs), and 48,134 VVPATs. To address EVM malfunctions, three ECIL engineers have been assigned to each Assembly segment.

Telangana is set for a high-stakes triangular battle between the Congress, BRS, and BJP, with 525 candidates in the fray. The seventeen constituencies in Telangana include Hyderabad, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, and Zahirabad.

In 2019, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) won nine of the 17 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four seats and Congress won three, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s was the only AIMIM candidate to emerge victorious from Hyderabad constituency.

At 45, Secunderabad constituency has a maximum number of candidates in the fray. A total of 44 candidates are contesting in Medak. As many as 43 candidates will fight it out in Chevella, and 42 candidates each in Peddapalle (SC) and Warangal (SC) constituencies. There are only 12 candidates in the Adilabad (ST) constituency.