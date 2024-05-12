LS polls: TSRTC arranges special busses for voters from Telangana to Andhra

Hyderabad: As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh gears up to vote in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on Monday, the TSRTC has arranged special buses for commuters Andhra Pradesh natives from Telangana.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), on Sunday, informed that they arranged 590 special buses for Andhra Pradesh so far and 140 additional buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route have been put up for advance reservation online. More than 3,000 seats are available for easy commute for voters.

“TSRTC wants passengers going towards Vijayawada route to use these special services. They can logon to http://tsrtconline.in for advance reservation of tickets,” a statement for TSRTC stated.

TSRTC also announced that nearly 1,500 special busses will run from Hyderabad to other districts in the state. “These buses are plying from JBS, MGBS, Uppal, LB Nagar, Arangar, etc. The management has instructed the field level officials to make buses available from time to time depending on the passenger traffic,” the statement read.

On Monday, the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will be conducted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Andhra will also vote for its next state government.