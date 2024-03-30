All those involved in phone-tapping will be sent to jail: CM

Hyderabad: Responding to the ‘phone tapping’ remarks made by BRS leader KT Rama Rao o Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday warned that anyone who was involved in the phone tapping under previous government will be sent to jail.

“Earlier the government scared the people who voted for them by putting cases on them and phone tapping. ‘KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what?’ Can anyone speaks like that? If you tapped phones, you will to go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them are in jail. We already said that they are evil doers, thieves, and if you listen to them, you will go to jail. KTR is speaking like an unbridled bull. They will pay for it, but the case is under investigation,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.